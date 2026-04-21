'He did not deserve it': Detroit family wants justice after deadly gas station shooting

The Brief The family of a Detroit man killed in a shooting at a gas station wants justice after the weekend violence. The deadly gunfire took place at Sunoco location early Sunday morning. Family described Leslie Owens Jr. as wonderful son and person.



Family of the third victim killed in a shooting at a Detroit gas station over the weekend is pleading for justice after their son was among those struck by gunfire.

Lester Owens Jr. sang the praises of his son Lester Owens III, saying he was a wonderful son.

Both he and the girlfriend of Owens III are hoping his death leads to charges.

Local perspective:

Lester Owens Jr. remains grief-stricken in the days following his son's death.

"He was the best thing that ever happened to me. He was a hard-working, respectful young man, and he had a bright future and it was taken away from him," his dad said.

He said those involved in the shooting should be charged.

"I see the police’s system, I hope justice can happen but right now they’re disappointing me. They’re disappointing me because they have these people, murderers out here on the streets," he said.

What they're saying:

Amayah Prince said Owens III "never bothered anybody."

"I just hate that this happened to him because he did not deserve it. He was a good person. He was genuine, everyone loved him. Everywhere he went he was loved by everybody. By strangers, by family, by anybody. He had a big support system and was loved overall. He wasn’t no thug, everybody is trying to make him seem like something he wasn’t. He was just a good person overall."

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The backstory:

Three people died after gunfire erupted at a Detroit gas station early Sunday morning.

Trevor Sheeler, 25, and Jasmine Sheeler, 24, were both killed after being struck when someone opened fire at the corner of McNicols and Lahser on the border of Detroit and Redford Township.

A third victim, identified as Jasmine's boyfriend, was also killed.

Security video from the Sunoco gas station shows the moment the victims confronted someone inside a vehicle around 3 a.m. The footage includes two cars pulling up to a gas pump and three people getting out of a black-colored sedan and exchanging words with someone seated in a red sedan.

As they approach the car, one of them reaches into the red car and a fight breaks out. Shots were then fired, striking the three.

The suspect stayed on the scene and waited for police to arrive. They were then taken into custody.

Investigators say the fighting stems from a car crash prior to the meet-up at the gas station.

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The latest:

There is no update from police, who said the accused shooter is cooperating with law enforcement.