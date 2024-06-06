20K attendees enjoy Michigan Central Station's star-studded concert

With a crowd that is 20,000 strong, and a legendary lineup of artists – Michigan Central Station's grand opening concert lit up downtown Detroit.

The evening began with none other than Motown's finest, Diana Ross.

"I'm here for Dianna," said Amber Lewis, attending the concert. "I want to see the legend."

The free concert also featured performances by Eminem, Big Sean, Jelly Roll, Jack White and more. Eminem produced the epic event as well.

"It just means so much to the city," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. "So many decades of decline, and now I could’ve never have imagined that Ford could restore it – really, to its original beauty."

Bis Sean performing at Michigan Central's concert on June 6, 2024.

Ford bought Michigan Central station in 2018 and was faced with an almost unimaginable task of restoration.

"I feel proud that Ford kind of stuck by the City of Detroit; stuck by our home," Ford CEO Jim Farley said. "And it turned out to be the right strategy."

Detroit's own Big Sean was there when Ford bought the building, and he came back to relaunch it.

Diana Ross opening the Michigan Central Station concert on June 6, 2024.

The event was a tribute to Detroit's greats and an ode to the history of the city.

"It is just unbelievable, powerful, and long time in the making," said Carlson Jackson, another attendee. "The synergy is just unbelievable."