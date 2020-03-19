21-year-old dead after being shot at Waterford motel

Police in Waterford are investigating after a 21-year-old died in a shooting Wednesday night.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at McGuire’s Motel on Telegraph Road.

Police say when they were called to the motel they found the young man had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police didn’t release details but say the shooting was not random.

The name of the victim was not given.

If you have any information about what happened you’re asked to contact Detective Greg Allen at (248) 618-6068.