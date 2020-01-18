21-year-old found fatally shot inside vehicle, police investigate

Detroit Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday night around 11:15 in the area of Greenfield and Acacia.

Police say when they arrived at the location, the 21-year-old victim was found fatally shot inside a vehicle.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the body, and when medics arrived, the person was pronounced dead on the scene.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.