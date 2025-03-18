21-year-old man accused of beating 16-year-old girlfriend's mother during robbery in Holly

article

The Brief A man and his teen girlfriend are accused of assaulting and robbing the girl's mother in Holly. The pair allegedly stole the victim's vehicle and two other vehicles after the crime. Both the man and the girl are facing felony charges.



A teen girl is accused of robbing her mother while her 21-year-old boyfriend attacked her in Holly, police said.

According to Holly police, Joseph Matthew McDonough and his 16-year-old girlfriend went to the teen's home that she shares with her 58-year-old mother on the afternoon of March 2. McDonough allegedly started beating the woman and demanding her car keys. The assault left the mother in critical condition.

McDonough and the teen then fled after they allegedly fled in the victim's vehicle after stealing her keys, credit cards, and other items.

Holly police said they knew McDonough from previous contacts with him, and officers knew he had connections to Macomb County. The stolen vehicle was broadcasted to law enforcement agencies in both Oakland and Macomb counties.

On March 4, Clinton Township police spotted the stolen vehicle and tried to stop it, but the driver fled. The vehicle was later found abandoned in a parking lot.

From March 8-10, two other vehicles were stolen from a gas station and party store in Holly. Video from the businesses connected McDonough and the teen to those crimes, police said.

On March 10, the pair allegedly fled Warren police and assaulted an officer. Both suspects were arrested, and the girl was taken to Children's Village, while McDonough was booked into the Macomb County Jail.

McDonough was charged Friday with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, and larceny in a building. His bond was set at $10,000 cash.

The teen was also charged with those crimes, along with interfering with a 911 call. She remains at Children's Village.

What's next:

Police said the charges are only from the Holly assault, and more charges are expected against both suspects, and an accomplice involved with the thefts of the other vehicles. All stolen vehicles were recovered.