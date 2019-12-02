21-year-old man found dead of gunshot wound in Detroit street

Police are looking for information after a young man was found dead on the street in Detroit.

Officials say around 4:45 a.m. Nov. 23, a 21-year-old man was found dead at Gilbert and Morton, lying in street.

Police say he suffered injuries to the body. The medical examiner determined he died of a gunshot wound to the head.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime please call Detroit Police Department's Fourth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.