22-year-old man arrested after trying to meet Sterling Heights middle school student

A man was arrested Thursday after trying to meet up with a girl in Sterling Heights, police said.

According to police, two Carleton Middle School students knew that the girl was trying to meet a 22-year-old man after school, so they reported it to administrators. Police were contacted and caught the man.

Police said the girl had met the man on social media.

"The students who shared this information today are commended for doing the right thing, especially since this could have ended very badly. It continues to demonstrate that our students sharing difficult information with adults is very effective at resolving issues. It also demonstrates that some of our students do not understand the dangers of social media," Warren Consolidated Schools Superintendent Robert Livernois said in a letter to parents.

Livernois asked parents to talk with their students about these dangers and check their social media and messages.