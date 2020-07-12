22-year-old shot after argument at party, police search for suspect

A 22-year-old was shot early Sunday morning around 3:40 at a party in the 5400 block of Park Street.

Detroit Police say the shooting happened shortly after an altercation between the victim and the suspect.

When the victim left the party, the suspect allegedly followed them in a white truck and fired a shot, striking them.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a 27-year-old Black man.

The shooting is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.