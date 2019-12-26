22-year-old wanted for doing donuts on I-94 in Detroit, shutting down traffic

Detroit police say they have identified the driver suspected of doing donuts on I-94 over the weekend, shutting down traffic.

Detroit police chief James Craig says they're looking for 22-year-old Devin Cronk of Allen Park, and ask that he turn himself in. His vehicle has also been identified and is on the wanted list right now - a 2010 orange Chevy Camaro with tinted windows and after-market rims. It has the license plate EBZ 5973.

The reckless driving happened around 8:10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. A Camaro was doing donuts in the middle of I-94 in Detroit with other vehicles blocking traffic, causing it to back up. Police said the incident lasted between 10 to 15 minutes.

Someone recorded video and it's surfaced online, getting thousands of views.

Drivers do donuts on I-94 in Detroit. Image: Instagram/Corecity

Back on July 1 video also went viral of a similar incident happening on the Lodge Freeway, while the person recording the video said "We on the Lodge with it". The person recording Sunday night's video repeated this phrase with "We on 94 with it."

One other person has been arrested in connection with the reckless driving on I-94. Police say that suspect was in one of the vehicles helping block traffic.

"When you decide to take over a freeway anywhere, you pose significant danger to our community. These are high horse-powered cars and many of these people doing these stunts cannot drive. That is a fact," Craig said.

Craig is hoping Cronk will turn himself in, but says police will no doubt find him soon enough if not. He says they've already spoken with his mother.