22-year-old woman charged with shooting that killed 14-year-old brother in Detroit

A 22-year-old woman is accused of shooting and killing her 14-year-old brother.

Chinasia Williams went before a judge Friday for the killing of Chance Williams at 11:30 p.m. June 16 in the 12800 block of Mettetal Street.

Defendant Chinasia Williams has been charged with one count each of Involuntary Manslaughter and Manslaughter - death by a weapon aimed with intent but without malice.

"I understand she was so upset the jail had to give her medication to calm her down," her defense attorney said.

Police say Chinasia removed the magazine to the gun and pointed it at her brother and pulled the trigger, not knowing there was a bullet in the chamber.

"I know when people play with guns - and I'm not saying that that is what happened, these are just allegations," the defense attorney said. "Unfortunate things happened."

The attorney pleaded that his client's non-criminal background the bond should be low. The judge admitted there was a tragic set of circumstances, but set the bond at $75,000.

She will be returning to court on July 2.

"Once all the evidence comes out, the matter can be resolved," the defense attorney said.