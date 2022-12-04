22-year-old woman killed in Pontiac early morning shooting

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the early morning shooting death of a woman in Pontiac.

The shooting happened at around 4:22 a.m. Sunday in 300 block of W. Columbia Ave.

Deputies responded to the area after reeving reports of shots being fired. On arrival, the body of the 22-year-old woman was found lying on the sidewalk in front of a home.

Police are still investigating the circumstances.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP. Crime Stoppers pays a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters remain anonymous.