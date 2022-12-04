Police: Alleged burglar fatally shot by man who came home on Detroit's west side

A man was fatally shot while allegedly breaking into a home early on Saturday, according to police.

The Detroit Police Department said the home was on the 12000 block of Archdale Street near Fenkell Avenue. The man was allegedly breaking into the home around 3:30 a.m. when a 29-year-old man came home.

The 29-year-old shot the alleged burglar, fatally wounding him, said police.

Officials did not release any other information on this shooting.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

READ NEXT: Man critically injured in drive-by shooting near Warren Dollar General