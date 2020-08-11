23-year-old facing charges in Oakland Co. sex trafficking case with 9 known victims

article

A Pontiac man is facing charges in connection with human trafficking out of Oakland County that authorities say has at least nine known victims.

Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday 23-year-old Dallas Jordan-King is facing multiple charges in connection with the sex trafficking case.

Jordan-King has been charged with:

One count of forced labor/commercial sex, a 15-year felony;

Two counts of pandering, a 20-year felony;

One count of accepting earnings of prostitution, a 20-year felony;

One count of transportation for prostitution, a 20-year felony;

One count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony; and

One count of felony firearm, a two-year felony.

The court imposed a $30,000 cash bond. Jordan-King is scheduled for his next court appearance on Aug. 20.

From July 2018 through Oct. 5, 2019, in Auburn Hills, Pontiac, Madison Heights and elsewhere, Jordan-King allegedly operated a prostitution and sex trafficking criminal enterprise, comprised of at least nine victims.

The investigation into Jordan-King’s alleged sex trafficking and prostitution enterprise was initiated by the Auburn Hills Police Department.

During the investigation, Auburn Hills detectives discovered multiple incidents of Jordan-King’s alleged behavior that indicated he would befriend numerous young college-age females and groom them to engage in sexual activity for profit, from which Jordan-King benefited. The investigation also revealed that Jordan-King allegedly engaged in sexual activity with a minor.

The FBI Oakland County Violent Crime and Gang Task Force was eventually called in to assist the Auburn Hills Police Department in the investigation.

“Human trafficking and sex trafficking are heinous crimes made more complicated by the fact that they often cross the jurisdictions of multiple law enforcement agencies,” Nessel said. “Investigating and prosecuting crimes that occur within the borders of several municipalities, states or nations can create unique challenges as we pursue justice. But this case is a clear example of the collaborative relationship law enforcement agencies at all levels should strive for when taking actions to hold criminals accountable.”

The news release from Nessel's office states that since 2011, the Michigan Department of the Attorney General has provided training to more than 1,000 professionals and filed charges against 29 individuals for human trafficking - all leading to arrests. It has successfully convicted 23, with cases against several additional defendants currently pending. The department is also home to the Michigan Human Trafficking Commission, which works to direct state policy on human trafficking.

Jordan-King was also arraigned Tuesday in a separate case in 50th District Court in Pontiac before Judge Michael Martinez on one count of child sexually abusive material - production, a 20-year felony. That court imposed a $25,000 cash bond.

Jordan-King was also sentenced back in 2019 for sexually assaulting a woman he had met on Instagram. He was sentenced to one year in jail and five years probation for felonious assault and criminal sexual conduct.