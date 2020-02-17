24/7 eats at Berkley Coney and Grill

If you're looking for any type of food at any time of the day, Berkley Coney has got you covered.

Berkley Coney and Grill at 12 Mile and Greenfield is a 24/7 hot spot for good noshing.

"We make sure we get fresh products five days a week. We get our meats four days a week," says chef Yanni Malushi.

"You serve everything on the menu, every day of the week, any time of the day. We have a no question asked. If you are not satisfied with our food, you can send it back, we can remake or give your money back. It's a policy we have," says owner Gjevalin Gegaj.

On this Nosh with Josh trip, Amy Andrews came along and they sampled a few items on the skillets menu.

Berkley Coney is open 24 hours every day of the week except Sundays, when they close at 3 p.m.