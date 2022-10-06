24-year-old facing drunk driving causing death charge after crash in Novi

article

A 24-year-old man is facing felony charges for drunk driving causing death after a passenger riding in a vehicle he was operating died when it lost control and struck a tree.

Donovan Lycette was charged with one count of operating while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony, and operating while intoxicated casuing serious injury, a 5-year felony.

The fatal crash happened early Monday morning this week when the 24-year-old was driving in the area of Cranbrooke and Nilan. Police were dispatched to the area around 3 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Police determined the vehicle that Lycette was driving crossed the median and struck a tree.

Three people were in the car. The occupant in the back, identified as a Novi resident, died from his injuries.

Lycette was given a $10,000 cash/surety bond.