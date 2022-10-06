Michigan police find drugs, homemade bomb, and firearms during traffic stop

article

Drugs, firearms, and a homemade bomb was found during a traffic stop in northern Michigan last week.

A 33-year-old sought by police for a felony probation offense was reported to be one of the men inside a pair of pickup trucks believed to be conducting a drug transaction on Sept. 28. Police observed the two vehicles in a parking lot in Blair Township, which is south of Traverse City.

After the suspect F-150 left the business, police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on M-37. Inside were four occupants, including the 33-year-old Vincent Patrick Kelly from Buckley.

Kelly was placed under arrest for his outstanding warrant. While police searched him, they found empty bags containing trace amounts of meth. A small blue straw and a homemade explosive device with a fuse was also found.

Police interviewed the driver and two other occupants in the truck before releasing them.

After the truck was taken to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office evidence garage, police got a search warrant for the vehicle. Inside, they found a 9 mm handgun, ammunition, and brass knuckles where Kelly had been sitting.

A short barrel shotgun was also recovered from the bed of the truck.

Kelly was arraigned charges of Delivery Manufacture Methamphetamine, felony firearm, and possession of a short barreled shotgun. More charges are expected.

The other vehicle involved in the transaction has not been located.