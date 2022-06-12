24-year-old killed, two others shot while driving on Detroit's east side

The Detroit Police Department is investigating a shooting on Detroit's east side leaving two injured and killing one person overnight.

At around 12:41 a.m. on Sunday, police said three men in their 20's were driving down Mack Avenue near Fairview St when a dark-colored car pulled up next to them and started shooting.

The 24-year-old driver was fatally shot, according to police. The passengers, a 22-year-old and 20-year-old, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

