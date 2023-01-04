24-year-old woman with memory loss missing after NYE hospital visit

article

Authorities in Hazel Park are searching for a 24-year-old woman who suffers from memory loss after they said she disappeared on New Year's Eve.

Xtaviaa Weems was last seen on New Year's Even in the area of 15 Mile and Ryan in Sterling Heights.

According to Hazel Park Police, Weems was at a Detroit area hospital for a short amount of time on New Year's Eve and took a ride share to St. Isaac's shelter in St Clair Shores. Authorities said she was at the shelter on Saturday night and may have been there on Sunday, Jan. 1, but that's not confirmed.

However, according to police, her current location isn't known and authorities say she is without both her phone and medications.

Weems is 25, stand 5 feet tall, weighs 112 pounds, and has black hair that's in long braid and dyed blue. She was last wearing a blue Looney Tunes coat, black/blue polka dot leggings, with black and orange Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about Weems' location is asked to call Hazel Park Police at 248-542-6161 ext. 0.