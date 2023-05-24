25 endangered missing children from Southeast Michigan found during 10-week operation

Twenty-five children missing from Southeast Michigan are safe after We Will Find You, a nationwide operation.

This mission focused on areas with high numbers of critically missing children, including runaways and kids abducted by noncustodial parents.

Authorities said these missing cases were considered some of the most challenging recovery cases in the area, based on indications of high-risk factors such as victimization of child sex trafficking, child exploitation, sexual abuse, physical abuse, and medical or mental health conditions.

In addition to the 25 children found, other children were also located to ensure they were safe and confirm their location.

The United States Marshals Service, along with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police Missing Child Clearinghouse, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services worked together during the 10-week operation.

"The U.S. Marshals service has many important missions, but I cannot think of any that is more critical than finding children who are missing and getting them to safety. When the USMS receives a missing child case, time is of the utmost essence, and we will dedicate all resources and stop at nothing to ensure a safe recovery of that child," said Owen M. Cypher, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Michigan.

The Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015 enhanced the Marshals’ authority to assist law enforcement with searching for endangered missing children, regardless if a fugitive or sex offender was involved. The Marshals established a Missing Child Unit to oversee and manage the implementation of its enhanced authority under the act.

