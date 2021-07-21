26 varieties of muffins sold across US recalled due to possible listeria contamination

article

Multiple muffins sold under different brand names have been recalled due to possible listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp. voluntarily recalled 26 varieties of muffins that were distributed and sold nationwide, including at 7-Eleven and Walmart.

See product information and photos below.

The environmental monitoring program discovered the issue.

Symptoms of listeria can include fever, muscle aches, severe headache, nausea, vomiting, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.

No illnesses from the muffins have been reported.

If you have the muffins, dispose of the products and not eat them. Make a note of the lot code of the products, which is found on the label, and provide it if you contact the company. Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171 to obtain more information about the recall 24 hours a day. Consumer Relations specialists are available to assist Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.