Year-round Halloween store Screamers Costumes shares new Clinton Township location

Screamers Costumes, a year-round Halloween store in Clinton Township, announced its new location a month after sharing that plans for a Meijer store in its current location would force the business to move.

Meijer plans to build a marketplace at the Regional Shopping Center Plaza on Gratiot Avenue near 15 Mile Road, a development that led to Screamers finding a new home after two decades in its space.

What we know:

Screamers is moving to 37101 Groesbeck Hwy., a spot just north of 16 Mile Road. According to the business, the new building is around 10,000-square-feet, double its current location.

Its last day at the Gratiot location will be Dec. 31, and Screamers said it will announce a grand opening for the Groesbeck store soon.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what will happen to other affected businesses in the plaza where Screamers is currently located. The Meijer is expected to occupy the space between the AMC Star movie theater and Lowe's, displacing businesses in that stretch.