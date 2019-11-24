26-year-old man killed after train hits car in Wayne

A 26-year-old man is dead after a train hit his car late Saturday night in Wayne, police said.

The crash happened at approximately 11:57 p.m. Saturday on Venoy Road just south of Michigan Avenue.

The 26-year-old man was the sole occupant of the vehicle that was hit on the tracks. The victim's name has not been released, pending notification of family.

The accident is still under investigation, but police say it was not a suicide.

