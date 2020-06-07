27-year old man shot inside car dies on Detroit’s east side

Police say two men were inside a silver 2005 Ford Taurus Saturday night when an unknown person started firing shots inside the car, hitting both men.

A 27-year-old was shot and died at the scene of Lakeview and Frankfort around 8 pm, the second victim was sent to a local hospital, where he remains in temporary serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.