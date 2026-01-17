28-year-old snow plow driver dies after being pinned under vehicle in Southfield, police say

article

The Brief Southfield police are investigating after a 28-year-old Canton man died Friday afternoon after becoming pinned underneath his vehicle in a parking lot. Police said the man, a snow plow driver, appeared to be servicing his vehicle when equipment fell and pinned him. Investigators said there is no suspicion of foul play.



A 28-year-old Canton man died Friday afternoon after becoming pinned beneath his vehicle in a Southfield parking lot, police said.

The backstory:

Southfield police officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to a death investigation in the parking lot in the 19000 block of West 12 Mile Road. When officers arrived, they found the man trapped underneath his vehicle.

Police said the man, a snow plow driver, appeared to have been servicing his vehicle when a piece of equipment fell and pinned him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What they're saying:

A preliminary investigation indicates there is no suspicion of foul play, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.