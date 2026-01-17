Expand / Collapse search

28-year-old snow plow driver dies after being pinned under vehicle in Southfield, police say

By Nathan Vicar
Published  January 17, 2026 11:29am EST
The Brief

    • Southfield police are investigating after a 28-year-old Canton man died Friday afternoon after becoming pinned underneath his vehicle in a parking lot.
    • Police said the man, a snow plow driver, appeared to be servicing his vehicle when equipment fell and pinned him.
    • Investigators said there is no suspicion of foul play.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 28-year-old Canton man died Friday afternoon after becoming pinned beneath his vehicle in a Southfield parking lot, police said.

The backstory:

Southfield police officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to a death investigation in the parking lot in the 19000 block of West 12 Mile Road. When officers arrived, they found the man trapped underneath his vehicle.

Police said the man, a snow plow driver, appeared to have been servicing his vehicle when a piece of equipment fell and pinned him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What they're saying:

A preliminary investigation indicates there is no suspicion of foul play, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Southfield Police Department. 

