28-year-old woman killed after being hit by car while crossing Telegraph

A woman is dead after she was hit by a car Friday night in Monroe County.

The crash happened around 7:19 pm on Telegraph Road near Kimberly Estates in French Township.

Police say a 28-year-old female from Newport had been walking across Telegraph Road and was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound.

"Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the female was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel," MSP said in a news release.

The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old male from Rockwood, and the passenger, a 22-year-old male from Newport, were uninjured.

Police do not believe speed or alcohol are factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.