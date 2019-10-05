28-year-old woman with autism missing from home in Detroit

Police need assistance in locating 28-year-old Sade Hurst who has not returned home.

Sade was last seen on Friday, October 04, 2019 around 12:00 p.m. She left her home located in the 10000 block of Whitehill and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

She’s described as a 28-year old black female. She was last seen wearing a blue hat, pink jacket and black jeans.

Sade is in good physical condition, but does have Autism.

If anyone has seen Sade Hurst, or knows of her whereabouts they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct at (313) 596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak up.

