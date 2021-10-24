29-year-old Ja'Ton Hayward remembered at balloon vigil

A balloon vigil was held on Oct. 24 at Chandler Park in honor of 29-year-old Ja'Ton Hayward.

Hayward was struck and killed by a car on Southfield Freeway on Oct. 17. He was on his way home to his two-year-old daughter.

Hayward's car broke down and as soon as he got out, he was struck by a car passing by. The driver of the car did stop at the scene and cooperated during the investigation.

A GoFundMe link was set up to help the family with the cost of the funeral and support Hayward's two-year-old daughter.

His funeral is set to be held on Oct 29.