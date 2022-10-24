3 adults charged with locking 9-year-old child in dog kennel, sheriff says

article

North Carolina authorities have charged three adults after deputies found a 9-year-old child locked inside a kennel.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said on October 9, deputies received a call from an anonymous citizen who said a little child was locked inside of a dog kennel overnight at a home in Lexington.

Deputies responded to the home and confirmed the citizen’s report. They said the kennel was secured with a padlock.

They then forced entry into the kennel and rushed the child to first responders, who were on the scene.

Deputies also found one adult female and two other children inside the residence. The children were also given to first responders but showed no signs of apparent injuries.

A search warrant was later obtained for the residence.

Authorities arrested 32-year-old Jonathan Starr and 30-year-old Sarah Starr for felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse, and false imprisonment. They later arrested 56-year-old Shelly Barnes for felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a felon, and maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substances.

Jonathan and Sarah Starr were both given a $30,000 secured bond. Shelley Barnes was given a $60,000 secured bond. All three are scheduled to appear on November 10.

Authorities said the child was transported to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem and was later released that same day. The child is now in protective custody along with the other children found inside the residence.

Authorities did not provide the relationship between the adults and the children.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.



