State police arrest 3, find MDMA, Fentanyl, pot, and more worth $100K in Detroit drug bust
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Law enforcement busted multiple suspects and confiscated more than a hundred thousand dollars worth of drugs in a raid recently.
Michigan State Police, working alongside a Macomb County police team arrested three suspects during an investigation in Detroit.
Police uncovered evidence that included MDMA, cocaine, fentanyl, and other illicit substances in the home.
The total street price of the items that were confiscated is $108,050. The seized items included:
800 grams of MDMA
138 grams of crack cocaine
126 grams of fentanyl
34 grams of fentanyl pills
515 grams of marijuana.