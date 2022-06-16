State police arrest 3, find MDMA, Fentanyl, pot, and more worth $100K in Detroit drug bust

article

Law enforcement busted multiple suspects and confiscated more than a hundred thousand dollars worth of drugs in a raid recently.

Michigan State Police, working alongside a Macomb County police team arrested three suspects during an investigation in Detroit.

Police uncovered evidence that included MDMA, cocaine, fentanyl, and other illicit substances in the home.

The total street price of the items that were confiscated is $108,050. The seized items included:

800 grams of MDMA

138 grams of crack cocaine

126 grams of fentanyl

34 grams of fentanyl pills

515 grams of marijuana.



