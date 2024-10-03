3 charged with killing dogs after decomposed animals found in Macomb County rental

article

Three people who were recently evicted from an Eastpointe rental home left behind a grim scene for the property manager - six decomposed dogs, authorities said.

Corneshia Robinson, 49, her son Kentrell Dorr, 21, and his girlfriend India Jones, 21, moved out of their home on Monday. When the property manager and cleaning crew went to the home, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said they found the bodies of six decomposed dogs in the basement.

This discovery led to charges of third-degree killing/torturing animals and abandoning/cruelty to animals against all three suspects.

"This is a horrifying case of animal torture, where these individuals showed a complete disregard for life by allegedly starving these dogs to death. The suffering they inflicted is beyond words. Under Michigan law, torturing and killing dogs carries a maximum penalty of up to four years in prison. While no sentence can undo the harm done, we will pursue justice to the fullest extent of the law to ensure these offenders are held accountable for their actions," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

Dorr and Jones were arraigned Wednesday and given $25,000 cash/surety bonds. Robinson will be arraigned later.