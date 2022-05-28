3 children, woman dead after shooting at Michigan home

Three children and a woman were shot to death Friday near Big Rapids.

The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office received a call around 2:30 p.m. about a male shooting at a home in Mecosta Township.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found three children younger than 10 and a woman dead.

Deputies said a man suffering gunshot wound to the head was also found. He was taken to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital then later airlifted to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

There is no threat to the public, authorities said.