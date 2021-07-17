3 dead, 2 in critical condition after apparent carbon monoxide exposure

article

According to Lenawee County authorities, three men are dead, and two men are in critical condition from possible carbon monoxide exposure.

Officials say around 1:27 pm on Saturday; a 911 call was made about five men in their 20s inside a travel trailer who were found unresponsive in Woodstock Township during the Faster Horses Festival.

RELATED: Police investigating after woman found dead at Faster Horses Festival

Three men were pronounced dead on the scene, and two others were taken to a local hospital and are listed in critical condition due to acute carbon monoxide poisoning.

Officials say the incident is still being investigated, and they believe that the carbon monoxide exposure came from a generator located near the travel trailer.

Advertisement

First Responders say they are stressing the importance of keeping generators away from camping areas, tents, and travel trailers.