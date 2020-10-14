3 hospitalized following apartment fire in South Lyon

A fire at a townhouse in South Lyon has hospitalized three residents and displaced several more.

Around midnight a fire tore through the Colonial Acres complex on Potomac Court, causing massive damage to the interior of the building.

Eight people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation or the hospital. Many elderly residents live within the townhouse, including a married couple who were discovered unconscious when emergency crews arrived. While their exact conditions remain unknown, first responders indicated it was not life-threatening.

More fire damage to one of the units in the Colonial Acre apartment complex

All six units received extensive damage following the fire and are considered unliveable. Walls and ceilings in each apartment were in bad shape as a result of the blaze.

The South Lyon fire chief credited a working smoke detector with saving everyone's lives.

Advertisement

"Smoke detectors save lives. That's the fact, they woke them up, she saw the smoke, she evacuated, called 911, she did great. She really saved all the residents," said Chief Robert Vogel.

Fire damage to one of the units in the Colonial Acre apartment complex

No firefighters were hurt during the call.

The fire is believed to have started in the basement, which is why there was little damage to the outside of the building. However, the cause of the fire is listed as accidental.