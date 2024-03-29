3 hurt after lane change leads to rollover crash on I-94

Two cars lost control and rolled after a driver hit another car while changing lanes on I-94 early Friday.

Michigan State Police said the cars were on eastbound I-94 near Vernier. Both were headed the same direction when one driver changed lanes and hit the other vehicle around 1:45 a.m.

Both drivers lost control and rolled up the embankment before rolling back down onto the freeway.

One of the drivers was ejected in the crash, while their passenger suffered injuries. The driver of the other car was also hurt.

The crash remains under investigation, and police have not determined which driver was at fault.