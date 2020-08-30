Expand / Collapse search

3 kids expected to survive after Pontiac drive by shooting

Published 
News App
FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT. - Ten-month old Dallas was one of 3 children who was shot Saturday night during a drive by shooting in Pontiac. Miraculously they all survived.

"From the shots from the house, anybody could have been dead and this would have been a whole different story," said family member Reginald Washington. 

3 kids expected to survive after Pontiac drive by shooting

3 kids expected to survive after Pontiac drive by shooting

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Dudley. Investigators believe there were two gunmen and a getaway driver. 

Seven-year-old Camille was shot in the torso, 11-year-old Keola in the hip, and baby Dallas in the bottom. 

"It hurts to have this happen," Washington said. "It hurts to see this young baby only months old."

 "Shot a little baby, just sickens me," said neighbor Orlando Herrera 

 "They're heartless," said neighbor Albert Hartsfield. "Do that to some innocent kids, heartless."

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office released a picture of the suspects' car. Authorities say it could be a Chrysler 300. 

Through the anger, pain and disbelief, family members are thanking God that the children weren't killed or badly hurt. 

"Through it all, I do see the big picture," Washington said. "I'm very thankful we are not talking about 3 fatalities today."

As of right now, police have no suspects in custody. 
 