3 longtime Downtown Plymouth businesses closing soon

Three businesses that have been staples in Downtown Plymouth for decades will soon close.

Wiltse’s Pharmacy is set to close by the end of March as owners Dale and Andrea Knab retire. The couple has owned the 108-year-old pharmacy for 42 years.

The building has been sold, and the new owner is seeking a tenant.

Kemnitz Fine Candies is closing Feb. 12. The candy shop opened on Ann Arbor Trail in the late 1950s after George and Betty Kemnitz started making candies in their basement.

Kemnitz Fine Candies (Photo: Facebook)

The current owners, Cindy and Everett Smith, are looking to sell the candy shop after owning the business for 22 years. Those interested in buying Kemnitz can call 734-453-0480.

Delta Diamond Setters & Jewelers is closing on Feb. 26. Tom and Aurelia Piotrowski, and their children Kathy and Debbie, have owned the business since 1973.