Ypsilanti's Cultivate Coffee & Tap House closing indefinitely due to Covid

Cultivate Coffee & Tap House in Ypsilanti is closing indefinitely after Saturday.

In a letter posted to its website and social media pages, the business said it doesn't have the space to gather during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This place isn't the same as it used to be. We admit that. And we know we can't change that," the letter reads. "Although we don't think that is true forever and will do all we can to be back, it is very accurate at this moment in one critical and unfixable way, the viability of the physical gatherings that our space and garden allow.

Cultivate has an indoor area and a beer garden. In previous years, the outdoor space has been covered with a tent and heated during the colder months.

The coffee shop and bar alleges that the city has yet to approve a tent for this winter. The letter says that questions raised in mid-December to the building inspector haven't been answered. FOX 2 has reached out to the city for a statement.

Throughout the pandemic, Cultivate has closed its indoor area but kept the tent open for gathering. The business said it doesn't have enough space to keep going with Covid cases so high.

"We LOVE you. And until it is unequivocally safe to invite you back to gather with others, we can't do this anymore. Financially, emotionally, health-wise and claim to care," the letter read. "Gatherings are the essence of Cultivate, and we can't be or do what we love right now."

In announcing the closure, Cultivate suggested other Ypsi businesses to check out, including Hyperion Coffee, 734 Brewing, and Maiz. It also asked for job suggestions for its workers who will be unemployed after this week. All perishable items will be 35% off this week to clear out the business.

Despite the physical closure, Cultivate's coffee bean delivery service will still be available. All proceeds from new subscriptions in February will go to staff.

It is unknown if or when Cultivate will reopen.

Read the full letter below:

This place isn't the same as it used to be. We admit that. And we know we can't change that.

Although we don't think that is true forever and will do all we can to be back, it is very accurate at this moment in one critical and unfixable way, the viability of the physical gatherings that our space and garden allow. *See Footnotes

No matter how good every product or the service is at the Cafe, with which Liz and her staff have done an incredible job, we aren't going to make it as just another bar/coffee shop.

And that failure hurts, but it hurts a lot more to feel like we are failing our staff and you.

We aren't just a coffee shop. However, if you are losing your favorite one in reading this, Hyperion is world-class. Go there.

We aren't just a restaurant. To interject, though, Brian was making some top-notch food in very tight quarters. But, if you want a delicious and affordable meal, Maiz is a better choice. Go there.

We aren't just a bar. If you are thirsty, consider our friends at 734 Brewing, who mix up a great drink and brew a great beer in a space that is uber-inclusive. Go there.

We know what we aren't, and the challenges of the last two years have made it clear what we are, what is not fixable, and what is.

Gatherings are the essence of Cultivate, and we can't be or do what we love right now.

We LOVE gatherings.

We LOVE the big gatherings, like Sundays in the garden listening to great music.

We LOVE the small ones. Like all you crafty-types (shoutout to our woodworkers and knitters), the coding club, the Minecraft meetup, or the Russian Language group, all the random interests you shared, taught and nurtured in others.

We LOVE the personal ones. Like a wedding day or baby shower. We are beyond honored to host the bittersweet ones, like a celebration of a life well-lived.

We LOVE impromptu ones. Like meeting someone sitting near you for the first time over a hot coffee or cold beer and realizing you are more alike than different.

We LOVE you. And until it is unequivocally safe to invite you back to gather with others, we can't do this anymore. Financially, emotionally, health-wise and claim to care.

Cultivate is and always will be about the individuals and groups who use it as a meeting place, an event hall, a place to celebrate, mourne, learn and grow.

This place will not be the same until you use it to meet again, and that time is not now, not with COVID levels where they are.

So, if you are reading this, our staff knows they are now unemployed starting next Saturday. And, that hurts the most. If you know anyone hiring, let us know, we want to assist each person in finding a landing place.

Please consider supporting our staff this week with a little bigger tip than usual and a kind word.

Also, if you miss our coffee, please consider signing up for a subscription mailed to your home. This entire month's revenue on any new subscriptions will be split evenly amongst the current staff.

We will be selling things at a discount this week to clear out perishable food. Everything is 35% off. Please consider coming and buying something(s) and sharing your smiles. Behind your mask, that is.

Until we GATHER Again,

The Owners of Cultivate

*For the past five winters, we have had a large tent to offset the seasonality of our beer garden. However, despite repeated efforts for City approval, we are still not approved to install it this winter. Our last list of questions to the City of Ypsilanti building inspector on how to successfully move forward, which we raised back in Mid-December, are still unanswered.