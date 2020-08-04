3 Michigan counties reporting steep increase in COVID-19 cases among 15-19 year olds

Health departments in Oakland, Livingston, and Genesee County are reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases among high school age teens.

The steep increase in cases reported in young people has been traced to at least six large gatherings throughout the three counties. The indoor and outdoor congregations included graduation parties and prom-like events in July.

Reported out of a news release Tuesday morning, the trend of teens ages 15-19 getting infected by the virus matches similar patterns of new infections reported in Michigan. The coronavirus has seen a resurgence in new cases which have been buoyed by large gatherings where many young people attend, health officials have reported.

“We need parents and young people in our community to recognize the risk they take to their own health and that of their family and friends when attending gatherings without taking precautions,” Oakland County health officer Leigh-Anne Stafford said. “We can work together across our communities to contain the spread and I urge parents to be aware of activities your kids attend.”

In Oakland County, the local outbreaks originated in the South Lyon area. Between late June and mid-July, only three cases had been reported in the area. From mid-July to early August, cases spiked to 42.

For Livingston County, cases increased from three cases from late June to mid-July to 19 cases from mid-July to early August.

In Genesee County, cases increased from 19 from late June to mid-July to 94 from mid-July to early August.

Health officials from all three counties ask if someone attended a large gathering in the South Lyon or Fenton areas in mid-to-late July and are developing symptoms associated with COVID-19, they call their physician or local health department.

Michigan's statewide total cases have plateaued after a steady climb in June and July.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has warned residents about the dangers of large gatherings as a primary vector driving the resurging outbreak in the state.