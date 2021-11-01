3 people injured as Camaro is hit by train and dragged in Detroit

Three people were injured when a train hit a car at the crossing near Seven Mile and Mount Elliot in Detroit Monday night.

One of the victims was severely injured in the crash, which happened at about 8 p.m. A Chevrolet Camaro was t-boned by the train and pushed about 500 yards down the tracks.

All three people were taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital. The circumstances of the crash are not known at this time.

