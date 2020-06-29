3 people with COVID-19 report being at Royal Oak bar June 19

The Oakland County Health Department is reporting three people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at a bar in Royal Oak earlier this month, prior to the start of symptoms.

Officials say the three people were at Fifth Avenue the evening of June 19.

The individuals told officials the bar, located at 215 W. 5th Ave., was crowded when they were there.

"We are urging all of our businesses, especially the bars which are attracting crowds, to follow the governor's orders and take the necessary steps to protect their workers and customers," Oakland County Executive David Coulter said. "We have made good progress in managing what is a highly contagious virus and we can't backslide now. Social distancing and facial coverings work and they are critical to our safe re-opening strategies."

"The risk of COVID-19 exposure is heightened under crowded conditions, where social distancing cannot be achieved, said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer at Oakland County Health Division. "Restaurants, bars and nightclubs have been allowed to open with requirements to reduce their capacity to 50 percent of normal seating so that social distancing can be achieved."

If you were at Fifth Avenue Royal Oak on the evening of June 19, you should monitor for signs and symptoms.

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Call your physician or the Health Division if you think you are developing any of the symptoms of COVID-19 described below:

Advertisement

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to the virus.

The spread of COVID-19 can be reduced with cloth face coverings, social distancing, and staying home when sick except to get medical care.

For more information on COVID-19, visit www.oakgov.com/covid.