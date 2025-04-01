3 Pistons suspended for on-court altercation with Timberwolves by NBA

article

The Brief The Pistons' Isiah Stewart received a two-game suspension for a fight with Timberwolves players. Also suspended were Ron Holland II and Marcus Sasser for one game each. The Timberwolves' Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo were also given one-game suspensions.



Three members of the Detroit Pistons were suspended and two from the Minnesota Timberwolves after a brawl on the court earlier this week.

The Pistons' Isaiah Stewart was suspended for two games, while four other players from Detroit and Minnesota drew one-game suspensions, the NBA announced Tuesday.

Stewart got two games "based in part on his repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts," the league said.

One-game bans were given to Detroit’s Ron Holland II and Marcus Sasser along with Minnesota’s Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo.

All five of those players were ejected from Sunday’s game, as were Detroit coach J.B. Bickerstaff and Minnesota assistant Pablo Prigioni.

"Obviously things went too far," Bickerstaff said after that game. "But what you see is guys looking out for one another, guys trying to protect one another, guys trying to have each other’s backs. ... Those are non-negotiables in our locker room."

Reid and DiVincenzo will serve their one-game suspensions Tuesday when the Timberwolves visit Denver. Stewart will begin serving his suspension Wednesday when the Pistons visit Oklahoma City, and Holland and Sasser also will serve their suspensions in that game.

The incident began when Holland fouled Reid with 8:36 left in the second quarter of the Timberwolves’ 123-104 victory over the Pistons in Minneapolis.

Reid confronted Holland, who then pushed DiVincenzo, who then shoved Holland — and they wound up falling into spectators seated along the baseline.

