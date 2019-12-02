3 police officers shot, suspect arrested after Kalamazoo County home invasion

article

Three members of law enforcement were shot in Kalamazoo County Sunday evening. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. off Proctor Avenue near King Highway during a home invasion involving an armed suspect. While en route to the scene, officers spoke to the family and suspect in the home. While officers arrived, there were gunshots heard from the residence. Officers then entered the residence, where according to Sheriff Richard Fuller, three of them were shot. They were all taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, some have already been released. Officials say one homeowner at the residence is dead. The officers involved appeared to have fired no shots, with all the shots coming from the suspect, according to Sheriff Fuller. One of the officers struck by gunfire was Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer, PSO Caleb Jones, a three year department veteran. He suffered a non-life threatening injury and continues to be treated at a local hospital.

“As many spent this past Thanksgiving weekend with friends and family, giving thanks, our local law enforcement officers have been tirelessly on duty. In the past 48 hours we have now locally had four officers shot while serving their communities; officers never waiver in their duty to respond or their willingness to go where needed. I ask all to take a moment and give thanks for these public servants,” said KDPS Chief Karianne Thomas in a statement.

Police do have a suspect in custody. No names have been released at this time. Officials say officers from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and Michigan State Police are all involved in the investigation. Investigators plan to have a briefing Monday morning at 11 a.m., at the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.