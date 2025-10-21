Expand / Collapse search

3 Port Huron businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors during recent sting

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  October 21, 2025 12:02pm EDT
PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three out of 17 Port Huron businesses visited as part of a recent undercover sting sold alcohol to minors, according to police.

According to police, undercover decoys were sent into the businesses Monday to see if they would sell alcohol to the minors without checking their identifications. Fourtreen businesses complied with the law and checked ID's, while three did not.

The Raven, an Edgar Allen Poe-themed cafe; Bootleggers, a restaurant and axe-throwing bar, and Mexican restaurant Senor Tequila were all cited for serving the decoys. 

