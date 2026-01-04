3 shot, 2 stabbed during funeral repast at Harper Woods event hall

article

The Brief The incident occurred before 9:30 p.m. at an event hall in the 19200 block of Kelly Road near Moross Road. Three victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and two others sustained non-life-threatening stab wounds. One suspect is in custody, and the investigation remains ongoing.



Harper Woods police are investigating after three people were shot and two others were stabbed during an altercation at a funeral repast Saturday night.

The backstory:

Officers from Harper Woods and Detroit responded before 9:30 p.m. to an event hall in the 19200 block of Kelly Road, near Moross Road, following reports of a large physical altercation involving gunfire and stabbings.

Police said officers arrived to a chaotic scene and later learned all the victims had been privately transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to investigators, a dispute between several individuals left three people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and two others with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

One suspect is in custody, police said.

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation.