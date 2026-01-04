Expand / Collapse search

3 shot, 2 stabbed during funeral repast at Harper Woods event hall

By Nathan Vicar
Published  January 4, 2026 11:00am EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

(FOX 2)

The Brief

    • The incident occurred before 9:30 p.m. at an event hall in the 19200 block of Kelly Road near Moross Road.
    • Three victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and two others sustained non-life-threatening stab wounds.
    • One suspect is in custody, and the investigation remains ongoing.

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Harper Woods police are investigating after three people were shot and two others were stabbed during an altercation at a funeral repast Saturday night.

The backstory:

Officers from Harper Woods and Detroit responded before 9:30 p.m. to an event hall in the 19200 block of Kelly Road, near Moross Road, following reports of a large physical altercation involving gunfire and stabbings.

Police said officers arrived to a chaotic scene and later learned all the victims had been privately transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to investigators, a dispute between several individuals left three people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and two others with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

One suspect is in custody, police said. 

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation.

The Source: Information came from Harper Woods Police Department. 

