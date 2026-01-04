3 shot, 2 stabbed during funeral repast at Harper Woods event hall
HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Harper Woods police are investigating after three people were shot and two others were stabbed during an altercation at a funeral repast Saturday night.
The backstory:
Officers from Harper Woods and Detroit responded before 9:30 p.m. to an event hall in the 19200 block of Kelly Road, near Moross Road, following reports of a large physical altercation involving gunfire and stabbings.
Police said officers arrived to a chaotic scene and later learned all the victims had been privately transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
According to investigators, a dispute between several individuals left three people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and two others with non-life-threatening stab wounds.
One suspect is in custody, police said.
What's next:
The incident remains under investigation.
The Source: Information came from Harper Woods Police Department.