3 teens critically injured after shooting at illegal street gathering in Detroit

The Brief Two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old are in critical condition following a shooting at an illegal street gathering in Detroit, police said. ShotSpotter notified police just before 3 a.m. for multiple shots fired in the area of Acacia Avenue and Bentler Street. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sixth Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5640 or reach out to Detroit Rewards TV.



Three teenagers are in critical condition following a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Detroit Police Department.

Police were notified by ShotSpotter just before 3 a.m. that multiple shots had been fired in the area of Acacia Avenue and Bentler Street.

Upon arrival, police said three victims, two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old, were found in critical condition and transported to an area hospital.

A preliminary investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from an illegal street gathering, according to police.

Police said anyone with any information about the shooting should reach out to the Sixth Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5640 or reach out to DetroitRewardsTV.com to leave an anonymous tip.