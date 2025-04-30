3-year-old girl mauled by dog in Taylor

article

A 3-year-old girl was mauled by a dog in Taylor on Wednesday morning.

The girl wandered away from her home in the Robbinwood Villa Mobile Home Park at about 10:30 a.m. when the attack took place.

She suffered serious injuries with bites to her face, but her wounds are not life-threatening.

The child's mother heard her screaming and reported seeing a neighbor running at her with her injured daughter.

Police are investigating the incident at a mobile home community.



