3-year-old killed in Pontiac, mother's boyfriend charged with felony murder and child abuse

23-year-old Shean Troy Amerson, a Pontiac resident, is charged with felony murder and child abuse in the death of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter.

On Dec. 18, Oakland County Sheriff's deputies were sent to the 1500 block of Grandville Ct on the report of an unconscious 3-year-old. When they arrived, she was found to be unconscious and not breathing.

She was immediately taken to the hospital with deputies blocking intersections to create a clear route, but unfortunately she died two days later at Detroit Children's Hospital.

Hospital staff told the Oakland County Sheriff's Office that 3-year-old Aziya Matthews had multiple broken ribs in different stages of healing, multiple round wounds on her legs and torso consistent with cigarette burns, two black eyes, severe head trauma and a collapsed lung.

"It's hard to imagine a human being can be so cruel and inhumane," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a press release. "This poor tortured child deserved to be treated as a blessing and loved. We will hold the responsible accountable."

Amerson told deputies that he was giving a client a haircut in the kitchen when he discovered that the girl was unconscious. Her mother was at work at the time, according to the press release.

Amerson was arraigned on the charges Christmas Day and is scheduled to appear in the 50th District Court in Pontiac on Jan. 4.

A felony murder carries life in prison without parole.

Currently, Amerson is being held at the Oakland County Jail without bond.