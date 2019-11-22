3-year-old shot, critically injured in Lincoln Park

A 3-year-old is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot earlier this week.

Lincoln Park police say the child was shot the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Police were called to a home in the area of Dix and Capital. It appears right now the child found a loaded gun inside the house that discharged.

Police didn't say where the child was shot but say the child is still in critical condition.

Police didn't release any other details at this time.