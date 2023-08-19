30 rabies cases reported in Michigan

Dozens of cases of rabies have been confirmed by the Michigan health department, including 20 cases being reported in bats.

Nine others were in skunks and one case involved a stray cat.

According to a graphic with figures as of Aug. 19, cases have been reported in Livingston, Macomb, Wayne, and Oakland counties.

Cases reported outside of Metro Detroit include bats in Ingham, Clinton, Bay, Lenawee, St. Joseph, Barry, Kalkaska, and Charlevoix counties.

Rabies are most commonly spread through animal bites that contain the virus. An infection with the virus is associated with brain dysfunction, the health department says.