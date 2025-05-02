30+ victims identified after suspected Canton storage facility thieves busted

article

The Brief Two Indianapolis residents are facing charges for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of items from storage units in the Canton area. The pair were arrested after one was caught breaking into a storage unit last weekend. Police said they have identified more than 30 victims and believe there are more victims.



Police say they recovered tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen items and identified more than 30 victims after alleged storage facility thieves were busted Sunday in Canton.

Officers had been investigating multiple break-ins at storage facilities in the area of Haggerty and Joy roads. During that investigation, they identified two persons of interest - Umar Long and Michelle Gilbert.

Police said they caught Long, 45, breaking into more storage units on April 27 and arrested him. After Long was taken into custody, police said a Canton-area hotel was searched. During that search, officers recovered tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen property. Gilbert, 41, was also arrested.

Long and Gilbert, who are both from Indianapolis, were charged Tuesday with one count of larceny of $20,000 or more, receiving and concealing stolen property of $20,000 or more, and five counts of breaking and entering.

They were given $50,000 cash bonds.

What's next:

Police believe there are more victims.

Potential victims are asked to contact Canton police at 734-394-5400.